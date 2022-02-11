Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that tight end C.J. Uzomah is on track to play in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday and that’s also the case for every other player on the active roster.

The only difference between Uzomah and his teammates is that Uzomah remains on the final injury report. Uzomah has a questionable listing because of the knee injury that knocked him out of the AFC Championship Game, but it sounds like that’s a precaution in case there should be a turn for the worse in the next couple of days.

Guard Jackson Carman (back) was the only other Bengals player to have anything less than full practice participation this week. He was limited Wednesday before going full the last two days, but head coach Zac Taylor has not said whether he or Hakeem Adenjii will be starting at right guard on Sunday.

Defensive end Cam Sample (groin), defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee), and wide receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) were on the list this week. All three players are considered healthy enough to play this weekend.

No Bengals other than C.J. Uzomah are on final injury report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk