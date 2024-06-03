'No bad blood between Leicester and Maresca'

[Getty Images]

Leicester were naturally disappointed to lose Enzo Maresca just a year after arriving from Manchester City.

While Maresca had made noises about being unhappy with some issues that arose during last season's title-winning campaign, they had been resolved.

Once the successful first year under the head coach had ended with Leicester back in the Premier League, discussions were held about the future. Clarity was reached, commitments had been made and plans were being constructed for next season, with survival the paramount goal.

Yet when Chelsea came calling, the situation changed and Maresca made it clear his preference would be to move on.

There is no bad blood and Leicester are grateful for his work to get them promoted.

They accept it is the nature of football business and now move on to his successor.