No Aaron Rodgers at Packers OTAs

There was not much reason to believe quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be at the start of Packers organized team activities on Monday, so there wasn’t any reason for surprise when players reported for work in Green Bay.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com passed along word that Rodgers was not among the players who reported for the start of Phase Three of the offseason program. Participation in the OTAs is voluntary.

Rodgers has a $500,000 workout bonus in his contract, but his absence on Monday suggests he’s fine foregoing it while he remains at an impasse with the team about his future. The Packers have responded to reports that Rodgers wants to be traded by saying that they won’t move him and want him to remain with the team, but Rodgers has thus far remained quiet about the situation.

That could change on Monday. Rodgers is slated to be a guest on Kenny Mayne’s final appearance on ESPN Monday night and that may shed some light on where things will go from here in Green Bay.

