Suárez, No. 99 to serve pass-through penalty after inspection issues at Darlington

The No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet of Daniel Suárez failed pre-qualifying technical inspection three times on Saturday morning at Darlington Raceway.

MORE: Darlington schedule | Playoff standings

As a result, Suárez will not be allowed to qualify Saturday and will perform a pass-through penalty after taking the green flag on the track in Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 (USA Network, 6 p.m. ET, NBC Sports App, MRN, Sirius XM), the opening race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The No. 99 team will also lose pit selection and will be without car chief Eddie D’Hondt Jr., who was ejected for the remainder of the weekend.

Suárez qualified for the 16-driver postseason field for the first time this year, sealing his eligibility with a regular-season victory — his first in the Cup Series — at Sonoma Raceway.

Race officials also penalized the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford team and owner/driver BJ McLeod for two failures in pre-qualifying inspection. Engineer Chris Stanley was ejected, and the No. 78 team will also lose pit-stall selection for Sunday’s 500-miler.