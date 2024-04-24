No. 9 Women’s Golf Selected as No. 2 Seed at NCAA Las Vegas Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s golf team was selected as a No. 2 seed at the NCAA Las Vegas Regional, as announced by the NCAA and Golf Channel on Wednesday. This marks Arkansas’ 21st consecutive regional selection, 22nd in all-time program history. The Hogs will play at Spanish Trail Country in Las Vegas from May 6-8.

“I’m very proud of the collective effort from our team and staff this season to earn the No. 2 seed heading to the Las Vegas Regional,” said head coach Shauna Taylor, who has led her teams to 16 regionals as a head coach. “The team has worked tirelessly all year to put ourselves in a position to be playing our best golf in May. We know the significance of this week and we will continue to stay diligent in all of the things we can control while also balancing finals. Kendall Todd transferred from UNLV so we hope she can help us in our preparation over the next week.”

The top five teams and top individual from non-advancing teams from each of the six regional sites will advance to the NCAA Championship set for Friday, May 17 to Wednesday, May 22 at the Omni La Coast Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. Arkansas will look to make its 12th appearance as a team, while Stacy Lewis (2008) and Maria Fassi (2019) are NCAA Individual National Champions.

“We are excited to head west and our goal is to continue being a PRO (patient, resilient, and optimistic) in all that we can control,” added Taylor.

NCAA Las Vegas Regional

Dates: Monday, May 6 to Wednesday May 8

Host: UNLV

Location: Spanish Trail Country Club

Par: 72

Yardage: 6537

The Field: Listed by Seed (Scoreboard by Clippd Rankings):

UCLA (4) Arkansas (9) Arizona (16) Florida State (19) Cal (28) Purdue (33) Baylor (40) Oklahoma (46) Colorado State (52) Kent State (70) Xavier (120) Dartmouth (125)

Individuals:

Toa Yokoyama, UNLV Lauren Lehigh, New Mexico Lauren Zaretsky, Texas Tech Myah McDonald, New Mexico Victoria Liu, Princeton (Ivy League) Lizzie Neale, Northern Arizona (Big Sky)

Arkansas is one of 13 in the league to make a regional. The Hogs finished sixth in last year’s NCAA Palm Beach Gardens Regional, missing the cut for nationals by one stroke. Arkansas’ last NCAA Championship appearance came in 2022 after tying for third at the NCAA Ann Arbor Regional.

