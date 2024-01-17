No. 9 UConn women travel to Seton Hall

Jan. 16—The ninth-ranked UConn women's basketball team seeks its 11th straight win Wednesday night at Seton Hall (8:30 p.m., SNY).

The Huskies (14-3, 6-0), with nine players because of injuries, last played Saturday, earning an impressive win at St. John's. UConn still leads the nation shooting 52 percent from the field.

Seton Hall (11-6, 3-3) has a win over a ranked team (then-No. 23 UNLV) in December. Graduate student Azana Baines leads the Pirates averaging 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. She played at Virginia Tech (2020-21) and Duke (2019-20) earlier in her career.

Former New London High guard/forward Joniyah Bland-Fitzpatrick is one of three Connecticut players on the Seton Hall roster. Bland-Fitzpatrick has appeared in nine games for the Pirates this season.

UConn returns home Saturday at Gampel Pavilion (2 p.m.) to play DePaul.