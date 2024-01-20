No. 9 UConn demolishes DePaul in 88-51 wire-to-wire rout

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Ashlynn Shade scored 21 points, Paige Bueckers added 20 and No. 9 UConn routed DePaul 88-51 on Saturday for its 12th straight win.

Aaliyah Edwards added 18 points for the Huskies (16-3, 8-0 Big East), who were playing a game on campus for the first time since Dec. 6.

Maeve McErlane had 15 points to lead DePaul (10-10, 2-5), which fell to 0-4 this season against ranked opponents.

DePaul led 11-10 when Shade made a hesitation move and drove for a layup, then stole the inbounds pass and scored again. A steal and layup by Bueckers forced a DePaul timeout. That started an 18-0 run and the Huskies led 30-14 after a quarter.

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The Blue Demons have beaten UConn just once, back in 1983, and fell to 1-24 against the Huskies.

UConn: The win was the 1,196th of Geno Auriemma’s career, putting him just behind Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, who earned her 1,202nd victory on Friday night, tying her with Mike Krzyzewski for the most wins in college basketball history. VanDerveer’s career record is 1,202–267. Auriemma’s is 1,196-159.

UP NEXT

DePaul: The Blue Demons head home to fact St. John’s on Thursday.

UConn: The Huskies travel to Milwaukee for a game on Wednesday against Marquette.

