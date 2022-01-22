No. 9 UCLA favored just slightly over Buffs

It seems that after a near-upset of No. 16 USC on Thursday night, odds compilers are still high on the Colorado Buffaloes. For their next big test against No. 9 UCLA, the Buffs are certainly underdogs, but not by too much.

The current betting line favors the Bruins slightly, despite them handling Colorado well the last time these teams met in December. But, the Buffs now have homecourt advantage, plus a group of underclassmen that have settled in nicely.

UCLA, meanwhile, has played just six games since beating the Buffs 73-61 on Dec. 1 — albeit to the tune of a 5-1 record. The Bruins are still good, make no mistake.

It’s also worth noting that Elijah Parquet, one of the Buffs’ best defenders, will likely miss his second straight game due to injury. Colorado still played great defense against USC, however.

Tipoff for the Buffs and Bruins is at 7 p.m. MT.

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Line: UCLA -3.5

Over/Under: 136.5

Moneyline: Colorado (+140), UCLA (-175)

Visit our free to play game lobby at Daily Ticket, Powered by Tipico Sportsbook

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.