No. 9 Texas A&M softball team beats Albany to begin NCAA Bryan-College Station Regional

The Texas A&M softball team began the NCAA Tournament this weekend by hosting the Bryan-College Station Regional.

The No. 9 Aggies (41-13) beat the University at Albany (33-12) by a final score of 6-2 on Friday night at Davis Diamond. Texas A&M needed a bounce back victory desperately after losing four of its last five games, all against SEC rival, No. 7 Florida.

The Great Danes started strong with 2 runs in the top of the first. The Aggies prevented a shutdown inning by scoring 5 in the bottom half of the frame. Texas A&M added a single run in the third.

Emily Leavitt (10-2) earned the win in the circle. The junior right-handed pitcher tossed 4.0 innings and allowed 2 hits, 2 runs (1 earned) and 1 walk with 3 strikeouts on 60 pitches. RHP Shaylee Ackerman picked up her first save. The graduate student pitched 3.0 scoreless frames and gave up 2 hits and 2 walks with 2 Ks on 51 pitches.

Senior first baseman Trinity Cannon and junior outfielder Kramer Eschete respectively racked up 2 runs batted in. Senior second baseman Rylen Wiggins and sophomore 1B Amari Harper had 1 RBI each.

No. 25 Texas State (45-13) and Penn State (34-19) are the other two teams competing in the Bryan-College Station Regional. The Bobcats beat the Nittany Lions 4-2 on Friday.

The Aggies play Texas State on Saturday at 2 p.m. Albany and Penn State will battle for survival in an elimination game at 4:30 p.m.

