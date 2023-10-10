No. 9 Texas football still controls their own destiny

Following the devastating loss to the then No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners, the Texas Longhorns still control their own destiny. It’s simple: win out.

No. 9 Texas does not have an opponent on their remaining schedule that is ranked. Although that could change, that doesn’t mean it will be easy.

The Longhorns still have a 5-1 BYU team to play at home, and though the Cougars aren’t destroying teams right now, they have a history of giving Texas fits.

Texas also has to travel to TCU on Nov. 11 and Fort Worth isn’t an easy place to play in. To finish up the year, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will make their way to Austin in the final matchup between the two teams in the Big 12, and all eyes will be on that game with the hopes that Tech comes away with an upset to ruin Texas’ playoff hopes.

Texas will have an opportunity to do something that its recent teams haven’t done: finish.

If the Horns can put the Red River Rivalry loss behind them and finish the season strong, they could be looking at an 11-1 record and playing in the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium.

Texas still controls their own destiny, as long as they don’t dwell on the loss that they might have a chance to avenge later on.

