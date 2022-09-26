Who No. 9 Tennessee would play in a current 12-team playoff

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8.

The Vols have recorded wins versus Ball State, at Pittsburgh, Akron and the Gators in 2022.

Following Week 4 games, College Football News released projections if a 12-team College Football Playoff were implemented for the 2022 season.

The top four projected seeds after Week 4 are the top four conference champions. Remaining schools are at-large teams.

Tennessee Vols’ bowl projections following Week 4, win against the Gators

College Football News’ projected 12-team College Football Playoff, including Tennessee, following Week 4 are listed below.

1. Georgia (SEC): Sugar Bowl

2. Ohio State (Big Ten): Rose Bowl

3. Clemson (ACC): Orange Bowl

4. USC (Pac-12): Cotton Bowl

12. Cincinnati (AAC Champion) at 5. Alabama (SEC)

11. Penn State (Big Ten) at 6. Michigan (Big Ten)

10. North Carolina State (ACC) at 7. Kentucky (SEC)

9. Tennessee (SEC) at 8. Oklahoma State (Big 12 Champion)

Top three teams that would be left out

