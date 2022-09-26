Who No. 9 Tennessee would play in a current 12-team playoff
Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8.
The Vols have recorded wins versus Ball State, at Pittsburgh, Akron and the Gators in 2022.
Following Week 4 games, College Football News released projections if a 12-team College Football Playoff were implemented for the 2022 season.
The top four projected seeds after Week 4 are the top four conference champions. Remaining schools are at-large teams.
Tennessee Vols’ bowl projections following Week 4, win against the Gators
College Football News’ projected 12-team College Football Playoff, including Tennessee, following Week 4 are listed below.
1. Georgia (SEC): Sugar Bowl
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
2. Ohio State (Big Ten): Rose Bowl
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
3. Clemson (ACC): Orange Bowl
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
4. USC (Pac-12): Cotton Bowl
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
12. Cincinnati (AAC Champion) at 5. Alabama (SEC)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
11. Penn State (Big Ten) at 6. Michigan (Big Ten)
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
10. North Carolina State (ACC) at 7. Kentucky (SEC)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
9. Tennessee (SEC) at 8. Oklahoma State (Big 12 Champion)
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Top three teams that would be left out
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports