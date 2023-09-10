No. 9 Tennessee defeats Austin Peay in home opener

No. 9 Tennessee (2-0, 0-0 SEC) defeated Austin Peay (0-2, 0-0 UAC), 30-13, Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

The Governors and Vols were tied, 6-6, before Tennessee led with 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by quarterback Joe Milton III.

Tennessee led, 20-6, in the third quarter after Milton III completed a touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton.

The Vols extended its advantage to, 23-6, after Charles Campbell converted a field goal with 5:51 remaining in the third quarter.

Milton III completed a 43-yard touchdown pass to tight end McCallan Castles with 8:03 remaining in the contest.

Milton III completed 21-of-33 passing attempts for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright recorded 118 rushing yards for Tennessee. Keyton totaled eight receptions, 52 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Kamal Hadden recorded one interception for the Vols.

