No. 9 ranked Gorillas part of the first NCAA regional rankings

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Just one more week of the NCAA Division II softball regular season with teams playing this weekend and next weekend. It’s time for the regional rankings. The rankings haven’t been released yet but the teams that will be in on the Central Region rankings have been released Wednesday morning.

The number ninth-ranked Pitt State Gorillas were on this list. The Central Region rankings include 10 teams in total. The 42-4 Gorillas are one of the four teams from the MIAA included. The other MIAA teams are Central Oklahoma, Rogers State and Washburn. The three teams from the NSIC are Augustana, Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State. Lastly, the three teams from the GAC are Oklahoma Baptist, Southern Nazarene and Harding.

Next week, for each region the NCAA will rank in order the top 10 teams. Once the regular season and conference tournaments have concluded, the NCAA then will announce the eight teams to the regional tournaments. Which will include three automatic conference tournament winners and five at-large bids.

The Gorillas are sitting in second place in the MIAA standings behind Central Oklahoma. They will be on the road on Friday and Saturday to take on Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western.

