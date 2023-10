No. 9 Oregon football is off to its first 5-0 start since 2013 after defeating Stanford by a final score of 42-6 on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Stanford Stadium. Bo Nix completed 27-of-32 pass attempts for 290 yards and four touchdowns against the Cardinal. Troy Franklin finished with seven receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns; breaking a single-season career high in 100-yard receiving games with four this season.