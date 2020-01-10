No. 9 Oregon Ducks get wild win over No. 24 Wildcats in OT

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks opened up PAC-12 conference play at home in front of 10,113 at Matthew Knight Arena Thursday night with a dramatic win over No. 24 Arizona in overtime 74-73.

Payton Pritchard his a Dirk Nowitski-esque shot in the final seconds to tie the game and then disrupted it on the other end to send the game to OT.

In the final seconds, Oregon and Arizona exchanged buckets. Josh Green stole an errant pass by Will Richardson and banked it in to put the Wildcats up one with 24 seconds to play. Richardson made up for it on the other end, though, streaking coast to coast to get a tough contested bucket of his own.

That go-ahead bucket gave the sophomore guard a career-high 21 points. It was also a team-high Thursday night. Oregon's Payton Pritchard added 18 points for the Ducks. Chris Duarte contributed 17 points in the winning effort.

Oregon overcame an 11-point first half hole to top the Wildcats.

Next up, the Ducks host the unranked Arizona State Sun Devils at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday at 7:30pm.

