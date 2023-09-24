No. 9 Oregon Ducks football keeps climbing in the national polls after 4-0 start to season

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix runs for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host Colorado in the Pac-12 opener Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.

Oregon opened Pac-12 play Saturday with a rout of a then-No. 19 Colorado team that couldn’t live up to the hype.

As a result of its 42-6 victory at Autzen Stadium, the undefeated Ducks will begin this week ranked inside the top 10 for the first time this season.

Oregon (4-0) came in at No. 9 in both the Associated Press and USA Today/Coaches top-25 polls Sunday morning.

That is up one spot in the AP poll from last week for the Ducks, and up two spots in the USA Today/Coaches poll.

Oregon, which will play at Stanford at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, is one of four Pac-12 teams ranked in the top 10 of both polls, along with No. 8/6 Southern California (4-0), No. 7/8 Washington (4-0) and No. 10/10 Utah (4-0).

Oregon State (3-1) lost 38-35 to Washington State in Pullman on Saturday, causing the Beavers to drop from No. 14 to 19 in the AP poll and from No. 15 to No. 21 in the USA Today/Coaches poll.

Oregon State will quickly get a chance to record a quality win with the Utes coming to Reser Stadium Friday for a 6 p.m. game.

With their victory against the Beavers, the Cougars (4-0) moved up from No. 21 to No. 16 in the AP poll and from No. 24 to No. 17 in the USA Today/Coaches poll.

Utah (4-0) defeated UCLA 14-7 on Saturday. With the loss, the Bruins (3-1) dropped out of both polls.

The Buffaloes (3-1) also dropped out of both polls.

The top 10 in the AP poll begins with No. 1 Georgia, followed by No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Ohio State No. 5 Florida State and No. 6 Penn State.

The top 10 in the USA Today/Coaches poll are No. 1 Georgia, followed by No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Florida State, No. 5 Texas and No. 7 Penn State.

