No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners vs. UTEP Miners: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for week 1

No. 9 Oklahoma will play UTEP on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Sooners will open the season in Norman vs. the Miners in what will be an incredible atmosphere. Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is sold out in anticipation of Brent Venables’ head coaching debut. The Sooners will begin to unveil Brent Venables’ vaunted defense and Jeff Lebby’s fast-paced offense.

Unlike recent seasons, Oklahoma comes into 2022 with something to prove. Turnover on the roster and the coaching staff has cloaked this team with doubt heading into the season. There’s reason for optimism, however, that Oklahoma can return to the Big 12 title game and College Football Playoff.

In addition to what many believe will be an upgraded coaching staff, the Sooners bring in one of the more highly-coveted quarterbacks in the transfer portal, Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel’s thrown 900 collegiate passes across 25 career starts. He recorded more than 8,000 passing yards and 70 touchdowns through the air during his time at UCF. His experience and leadership have been huge for an offense in transition.

The defense will feature a host of new starters across the board. While we often look at individual performances, how this unit plays as a team will be something to watch in their first game in the Brent Venables-Ted Roof defense.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: September 3, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: Fox

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Listen: Sreaming on the Varsity App

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. UTEP injury report:

Oklahoma

T.D. Roof, LB: Elbow (out for season).

Players to watch:

Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel, QB: 70 of 102 (68.6%) for 814 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions (2021).

Marvin Mims WR: 32 receptions for all 705 yards, 22 yards per reception, and 5 touchdowns (2021).

Eric Gray, RB: 78 carries for 412 yards, 5.3 yards per carry, and 2 touchdowns. 23 receptions for 229 yards, and 2 touchdowns (2021).

Story continues

DaShaun White, LB: 60 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss (2021).

Jalen Redmond, DT: 19 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks (2021).

Key Lawrence, S: 47 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 4 passes defended, and 3 forced fumbles (2021).

UTEP

Gavin Hardison, QB: 21 of 48 (43.8%) for 293 yards, 1 touchdown (2022).

Tyrin Smith, WR: 7 receptions, 127 yards, 1 touchdown (2022).

Reynaldo Flores, WR: 8 receptions, 122 yards (2022).

Tyrice Knight, LB: 11 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss (2022).

Kobe Hylton, CB: 9 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss (2022).

List

Media, personalities weigh in on Oklahoma’s breakout player, toughest game in 2022

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire