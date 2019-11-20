No. 9 Oklahoma eyes playoff berth with TCU next

No. 9 Oklahoma and TCU both have struggled to find consistency this season.

For the Sooners, the problem has resulted in some really high moments, such as what they experienced in the second half of last week's 34-31 come-from-behind win over previously unbeaten Baylor.

Lack of consistency also has led to blowing big leads against Kansas State and Iowa State, though they held on to beat the latter.

For the Horned Frogs, the consequences of inconsistency have been much more severe. Four of TCU's five losses have been by seven or fewer points.

Saturday, Oklahoma hosts TCU with plenty on the line, though the stakes are wildly different.

The Sooners' win at Baylor put Oklahoma back in first place in the Big 12 and kept OU alive for a chance at a third consecutive College Football Playoff berth.

"The momentum of winning a game like that is great, but it's not going to be enough to beat TCU. You have to go put it into action," Sooners coach Lincoln Riley said. "The things we did well as a team, the mentality of the team, you want that to continue and grow. And then some of the things that we didn't do well and caused us to be in a hole in the first place, we're certainly going to have to do better. It's exciting, but we have to go do something with it."

The Horned Frogs need to win one of their final two games to become bowl eligible for the sixth consecutive season.

A big part of TCU's issues has come on offense, where they've struggled to finish drives.

Last week in a 33-31 win over Texas Tech, the Horned Frogs scored all six times they reached the red zone but only two of those were touchdowns.

"Cross it," TCU coach Gary Patterson said of what his team needs to do better in those situations. "You've got to make plays when you're down there; it's simple. There's no secret about it, most of the time down there you have to be able to run the football. That's the way most people do it."

The Sooners were without star receiver CeeDee Lamb against Baylor due to a "medical issue." On Monday, Riley said it wasn't clear whether Lamb would play against the Horned Frogs.

"It's not a definite 'no' but certainly not a definite 'yes' right now," Riley said.

After the win at Baylor, though, receiver Charleston Rambo said Lamb would play this week.

The Horned Frogs have been through some injuries themselves, especially on the offensive line.

Patterson said he expected Austin Myers, who has started two games at right guard before missing last week's win over Texas Tech, to return Saturday. Myers was forced into the starting lineup when Lucas Niang suffered a season-ending injury in October.

"It's all about finding guys that can play for 60 minutes," Patterson said. "With Lucas (Niang) being done for the season, it's just kind of been by committee."

--Field Level Media