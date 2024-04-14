No. 9 Lewis-Clark State Warriors ground No. 2 LSU Shreveport Pilots

Apr. 14—The large crowd at Harris Field on Saturday was rewarded with a walk-off home run from No. 9 Lewis-Clark State senior infielder Magnum Hofstetter. The fans also saw a high-scoring first inning during a baseball doubleheader between the Warriors and No. 2 LSU Shreveport.

LCSC beat the Pilots 4-3 in 10 innings in Game 1 and won the second game 8-3. The Warriors' wins also kept their undefeated record this season at Harris Field intact.

Hofstetter's walk-off extra-inning home run was his first long ball of the season. It came after the Twin Falls, Idaho, native was pinch hit for earlier due to struggles at the plate.

"It was super cool to go out there and put a good swing on it," Hofstetter said. "They're a good team over there and (it was) just a great team win, honestly. ... (Friday) was a pitcher's duel that we didn't get to finish and (Saturday) was another duel. We got rolling a little bit and got a little bit of momentum and carried it over into the next game."

Counting Friday's game that was suspended due to rain, and including Game 1 on Saturday, the fans in attendance witnessed 16 1/2 innings of low-scoring pitching battles.

LCSC (25-9) broke that trend in the first inning of Game 2.

Charlie ups the score

The Warriors' junior first baseman Charlie Updegrave went 0-for-4 at the plate in Game 1 of the doubleheader. In Game 2, LCSC coach Jake Taylor moved Updegrave to seventh in the lineup instead of his usual spot in the five-hole.

It didn't take long for the Oakridge, Ore., native to deliver in his new slot.

In his first at-bat, Updegrave hit a three-run home run to up the Warriors lead to 6-0 in the first inning. LCSC's first frame almost matched the total runs scored in the series up to that point (7).

Updegrave wasn't done and added an RBI double later in the fifth to make it 8-0 Warriors. Updegrave went 2-for-3 at the plate in Game 2 and finished Saturday with four RBI, a team-high.

"When you're facing the caliber of pitching we've faced the last two days, rarely are you going to group together a lot of hits in a row," Taylor said. "Charlie's obviously not had the year he wanted to up to this point. But I feel like he's just trying to press too much and hopefully this game will help him relax a little bit. Nobody on this team has to do everything."

Two RBI singles by junior designated hitter Jack Sheward and another RBI single by junior right fielder Brandon Cabrera comprised the rest of LCSC's scores in Game 2.

Pitching has been a strength of the home team throughout the series. The Warriors staff let up three runs to LSUS (32-5) in the nightcap.

"So far, the pitchers have done an outstanding job," LCSC's Game 2 starter Decker Stedman said. "For me, when we get ahead on a team pretty early in a game, my job becomes a lot easier. Less pressure. Also knowing guys out there are going to make plays for you, it becomes a lot easier. Obviously, it's a lot of fun when you can get ahead on some teams and go out and have fun and be loose."

The eight runs through the fifth were enough for the Warriors to sweep the doubleheader.

But the first game was in question until Hofstetter's at-bat.

Pitchers lead efforts in Game 1

Friday's game between LSUS and LCSC was suspended in the seventh inning stretch due to rain.

Before play was called, Warriors starter Drake George and Pilots starter Isaac Rohde went punch-for-punch, resulting in a 0-0 score before the tarp was pulled over the field.

Saturday's Game 1 starters decided they wanted in on that action, as well.

LCSC's Shane Spencer went 5 2/3 innings in his start and LSUS's Draven Zeigler went five.

By the time Spencer was pulled, the score was 3-1 Pilots.

The Warriors tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Relievers Jantzen Lucas and Cam Smith combined to let up three hits and no runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched. The two also gave up no walks.

Smith's efforts in the final 3 2/3 innings earned him the win (4-0).

Warriors in good position

The Pilots' specialty this season has been their pitching. Rohde was, and is, an NAIA pitcher of the year candidate. And the visitors have two other hurlers on their staff with a sub-2.00 ERA.

LCSC has matched its nonleague foes on the mound, and is a lot more fresh going into the final day of the series today. The Warriors have worked through seven pitchers. LSUS has worked through nine.

The two teams will be in an unusual situation today. Friday's suspended game will resume at 11 a.m. today in the bottom of the seventh. LCSC and the Pilots will play the final game of the series after play in the suspended game concludes.

If the Warriors plan to preserve starter Hiroyuki Yamada for the full game, a reliever will likely need to take the mound to start the suspended game today.

"It'll be a little interesting," Taylor said. "I can't remember the last time we've done something like this. But we get three at-bats and they get two (on Sunday). It's going to be exciting. It's going to be real exciting picking it up from (Friday). But we're going to do everything we can to get that first win tomorrow."

LCSC has a good chance to remain undefeated at home, and secure a top 10 NAIA series win today. Those two extra arms in the bullpen could be the key for that to become a reality.

GAME 1

LSU SHREVEPORT LEWIS-CLARK STATE

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Dvnprt lf/rf 5 0 2 0 Booth cf 4 1 2 0

Reed 2b 5 1 2 0 Seamons lf 3 0 0 1

Morgan dh 4 1 1 1 Signorelli ss 3 0 0 0

Fritz 3b 5 0 0 0 Sheward dh 2 0 1 1

Aquino rf 2 0 0 0 Updegrave 1b 4 1 0 0

Gibson ph/lf 2 1 1 2 Cabrera rf 4 1 3 0

Sallorin ss 4 0 3 0 De Sa 3b 5 0 1 1

Valdez 1b 1 0 0 0 Marquez c 5 0 0 0

Acinger ph/1b 2 0 0 0 Hofstetter 2b 4 1 1 1

Burkhart cf 3 0 0 0 Weintraub ph 0 0 0 0

Singletary c 2 0 1 0

Huspen pr 0 0 0 0

Hobbs ph 0 0 0 0

LaValley ph 1 0 0 0

Aragon c 0 0 0 0

Totals 36 3 10 3 Totals 34 4 8 4

LSU Shreveport 100 002 000 0—3 10 0

Lewis-Clark State 100 002 000 1—4 8 1

LSU Shreveport ip h r er bb so

Zeigler 5.0 3 1 1 4 4

Fortenberry 0.0 2 2 2 11 0

Hankins 2.2 2 0 0 2 3

Schechter (L, 2-1 ) 1.2 1 1 1 2 2

Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so

Spencer 5.2 7 3 3 2 6

Lucas 0.2 3 0 0 0 0

Smith (W, 4-0) 3.2 0 0 0 0 2

------

GAME 2

LSU SHREVEPORT LEWIS-CLARK STATE

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Gibson 2b/ss 3 0 1 0 Booth cf 5 1 1 0

Sallorin ss 2 0 0 0 Seamons lf 3 1 0 0

Acinger ss/1b 3 0 0 0 Signorelli ss 3 2 1 0

Fritz 3b 5 0 1 0 Sheward dh 4 1 2 2

Valdez lf 2 0 0 0 Cabrera rf 5 2 2 1

Morgan pr/lf 1 1 0 0 De Sa 3b 1 0 0 1

Aquino rf 2 0 0 0 Overmars 3b 2 0 0 0

Dvnprt ph/rf 2 1 1 0 Updegrave 1b 3 1 2 4

Rodriguez 1b 1 0 1 0 Ephan c 2 0 0 0

LaValley 2b 3 1 1 1 Sol pr 0 0 0 0

Parks dh 3 0 0 1 Hofstetter 2b 4 0 1 0

Hobbs ph/dh 1 0 0 0

Burkhart cf 4 0 3 0

Aragon c 3 0 1 0

Huspen pr 0 0 0 0

Guzman ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 36 3 9 2 Totals 32 8 9 8

LSU Shreveport 000 003 000—3 9 0

Lewis-Clark State 600 020 00x—8 9 0

LSU Shreveport ip h r er bb so

Guitreau (L, 1-1) 0.2 4 6 6 1 0

Young 4.1 5 2 2 1 1

Clark 1.2 0 0 0 1 0

Shepherd 1.1 0 0 0 1 0

Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so

Stedman (W, 2-1) 5.0 3 0 0 2 2

Hanson 3.0 5 3 2 0 3

Webb 1.0 1 0 0 1 1

Kowatsch can be contacted at 208-848-2268, tkowatsch@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.