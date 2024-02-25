No. 9 Kansas stomps Texas in last Big 12 matchup between foes

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Ninth-ranked Kansas got the best of Texas early with an 86-67 shellacking of the Longhorns in the teams’ last Big 12 matchup for the foreseeable future.

The Jayhawks are undefeated at home this season.

The contest began with several lead changes in Allen Fieldhouse, and a Kansas 14-13 lead before the first media timeout.

The Jayhawks began pulling away with takeaways and transition points on a 12-0 run to take a 28-15 lead with seven minutes to go.

The run included a fast break alley-oop dunk from Nic Timberlake who was also fouled on the play by Dylan Disu which sent the crowd into a frenzy and put an exclamation point on the run.

The Jayhawks were in full control and took a 45-25 lead into the half and cruised from there on.

The big men led Kansas with Hunter Dickinson recording 20 points and seven rebounds while KJ Adams brought in 16 points and eight rebounds.

Each starter scored in the double digits with Timberlake stepping in for the injured leading scorer Kevin McCullar Jr. who missed his fourth game of the season.

Timberlake finished with 13 points and three rebounds. Dajuan Harris Jr. scored 14 points with six assists, Johnny Furphy dropped 16 with eight rebounds.

The Jayhawks are 21-6, 9-5 in the conference and host BYU on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

