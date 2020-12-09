No. 9 Georgia set for showdown with No. 25 Missouri

The Georgia Bulldogs will continue their quest for a New Year's Day bowl game when they visit the Missouri Tigers on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (6-2) are ranked No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Tigers (5-3), ranked 25th, have won five of their last six games while pursuing a bowl bid of their own.

This Southeastern Conference game was originally scheduled for Nov. 14 at Faurot Field. Since that postponement due to COVID-19 complications, the Bulldogs defeated Mississippi State, 31-24, and South Carolina, 45-16, with Southern California transfer JT Daniels taking over at quarterback. Daniels has thrown for 540 yards and six touchdowns in those victories.

"He's added a really good element in the throw game," Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said on Tuesday. "Their offensive line is really big and physical. George Pickens was one of the better wide receivers in the country last year as a true freshman and he's playing well as a sophomore right now."

Pickens and fellow receivers Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton have combined to catch 77 passes for 1,067 yards and nine touchdowns. There is also the Georgia ground game, which pounded out 333 rushing yards against South Carolina.

Missouri is coming off a wild, 50-48 victory over Arkansas. Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson attacked the Tigers' secondary for 274 yards and three touchdowns.

"We've got our hands full against a really good offense and obviously we didn't play the way we wanted defensively, so that's going to be a tremendous challenge," Drinkwitz said.

But, as Georgia coach Kirby Smart noted about the Tigers, "Their defensive personnel is one of the best we have probably played against. They do a lot of different things than people in our conference, defensively, and create a lot of problems."

Missouri piled up 653 yards of offense while outlasting the Razorbacks. Connor Bazelak has completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 2,002 yards and five touchdowns this season.

"Their quarterback is playing at a high level," Smart said. "He understands coverages and looks. Eliah does a great job of having passing-game situations where based on the look he gets he can get really easy soft-zone throws. He does a good job completing those and they get yards after the catch. He does a good job of shots down the field, which they have been able to hit off their play-actions."

The Tigers have set up their passing game with a ground attack featuring powerful Larry Rountree III (835 yards, 11 TDs rushing) and speedy Tyler Badie (553 yards, six TDs rushing and receiving).

"Any time you've got the backs they've got, they've got the run game built in to where they can take shots downfield," Smart said. "They do a great job. I just have a lot of respect for the quarterback because he's got great composure and accuracy. He just does a really good job in the pocket. He throws a very catchable ball."

Missouri will play without linebacker Tre Williams, who left the team this week, and injured defensive back Jarvis Ware. Wide receiver Tauskie Dove and defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside are questionable for the game with injuries.

Georgia hopes to get nose tackle Jordan Davis, running back Kendall Milton and safety Richard LeCounte back from multi-game injuries.

