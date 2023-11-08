No. 9 FAMU football special teamers opportunistic, impactful in abbreviated playing time

Don't sleep on special teams.

The Florida A&M football special teams unit has been a mainstay through nine games.

And it took almost no time to prove it.

The Rattlers opened their season with a 96-yard kick return touchdown by wide receiver Marcus Riley against Jackson State.

FAMU special teams have accounted for 27 percent of the team’s 281 total points. Kicker Cameron Gillis leads the team with 61 total points. The Rattlers have tallied 14 points through defensive special teams.

Additionally, FAMU punter Trey Wilhoit is ninth in the FCS with a 43.74 yards per punt average.

The Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll ninth-ranked Rattlers (8-1, 7-0 SWAC) hope to maintain quality special team performances when they host NCAA Division II Lincoln Oaklanders (0-11) for a Week 11 non-conference Senior Day game.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium. The game is available for streaming on Rattlers+.

“Special teams are equally as vital to the team’s success as offense and defense,” FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said.

“They have a lot fewer opportunities, so the margin for error is much smaller. We have some special guys who play on special teams that embrace that role and make the most of it. It allows us to play more guys and keep the offense and defense fresh.

“We want to continue that standard that has kept us one of the more elite teams in the country.”

Players Simmons mentioned as integral pieces to FAMU special teams were receiver Jalon Howard, linebackers Nay’Ron Jenkins and Jordan Moore, and defensive backs Robert Glanton, Jalen Glaze, and Ricky Murray Jr.

During the offseason, Simmons added special teams coordinator Doc Gamble. Gamble’s hire replaced Chili Davis, who departed FAMU for Kansas State's special teams quality control analyst vacancy.

Simmons said Gamble has been essential to continuing FAMU’s elite standard.

Gamble is very familiar with the Southwestern Athletic Conference. He spent three seasons head coaching Arkansas-Pine Bluff, leading the Golden Lions to a 2020-2021 SWAC West Championship before his tenure ended midway through last season.

In his short time with the Rattlers, Gamble has continued the desire for players, even starters, to participate on special teams.

Each FAMU travel squad member is either on the first or second unit of each special team, Gamble says.

“Our guys are really bought into it, really enjoy it, and doing it with a lot of enthusiasm,” Gamble said of FAMU special teams.

“To make the trip is through special teams and contributing to your other units. Now, everyone is trying to get [on special teams].

“I tell the guys, if you want to play in the NFL, it will start with special teams.”

FAMU transfer punter, Tallahassee native Trey Wilhoit production translates on new team

Florida A&M kicker Cameron Gillis (left) and punter Trey Wilhoit poses for a photo during the Rattlers' Southwestern Athletic Conference win over the Southern Jaguars at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

Punters are responsible for flipping the field at the end of an offensive drive to place the other team in unfavorable situations, such as bad field position.

In 2021, Wilhoit led the National Junior College Athletic Association in punting average at Dodge City Community College and was a 2022 FCS Punter of the Year semifinalist at Eastern Illinois.

The Tallahassee native and Chiles High School alum has remained consistent at FAMU with ten 50-plus yard punts and pinning opponents inside the 20-yard line nine times this season.

“It’s not a goal. It’s an expectation,” Wilhoit, who transferred to FAMU this season, said of his accolades.

“I’m just staying focused and doing my thing to make my family and myself proud. I’m working on that consistency to keep everything the same regardless of who or where we’re playing or the weather.”

Punters are the front door of special teams. That gives Wilhoit a great deal of pride.

Especially with limited opportunities.

“The less I play, the better for us. So, when I get my chance, it’s about taking advantage of it,” Wilhoit said.

“All eyes are on you. There’s not a whole lot of plays where you got one guy standing 14 yards back. I understand in the moment, I have to be the show to bail out our offense and set up the defense.”

Primarily a defensive player, FAMU safety Lovie Jenkins sees special teams as an opportunity

Florida A&M players celebrates Lovie Jenkins (1) 15-yard special teams touchdown Alabama A&M in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Alabama, Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Rattlers safety Lovie Jenkins represents the Dark Cloud Defense.

But he’s also a vital component of FAMU’s special teams.

The Orlando native capitalized off a tipped punt, returning it for a 15-yard touchdown in last week’s 42-28 win at Alabama A&M.

“I heard the crowd yell, then I saw the ball coming from my peripheral,” A proud Jenkins reflected on his first college touchdown.

“I looked to my left and saw nobody. So, it was a perfect time to scoop and score because it was nothing but green grass. I had to show coach that I had some moves on me.”

Earlier this season, Jenkins blocked a Southern PAT, which got returned 95 yards by his high school teammate, longtime friend, and fellow defensive back Kendall Bohler.

On defense, Jenkins has 27 tackles, four for loss, a sack, and an interception, alongside the blocked PAT and last week’s punt return.

His key to balancing defense and special teams? Conditioning and drive.

“I just go hard in practice, so it’s easy in games with being in shape," Jenkins said.

“It’s something I take pride in because I’ve played on special teams since I was a freshman and always looked at special teams as another way to get to the league. It’s just playing football.”

Florida A&M (8-1, 7-0 SWAC) vs. Lincoln California (0-11) Game Information

Florida A&M wide receivers Jah'Marae Sheread (10) and Marcus Riley celebrates Riley's 49-yard touchdown catch in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Alabama, Saturday, November 4, 2023.

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.

Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium; Tallahassee, Florida

How to watch: Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

