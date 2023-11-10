No. 9 FAMU football not overlooking winless Division II opponent, eyes proper Senior Day sendoff

Respect your opponent.

That’s the message in the Florida A&M football locker room this week.

The Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll ninth-ranked Rattlers (8-1, 7-0 SWAC) host the winless Lincoln Oaklanders (0-11) this Saturday on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Lincoln is a fairly young NCAA Division II team that started in 2021.

FAMU’s Week 11 regular season home finale is also Senior Day, where approximately 30-plus players will be honored before the 6 p.m. kickoff. The game is available for streaming on Rattlers+.

“We talk a lot about how a champion approaches football and the game of life,” FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said.

“Average people base their performance off the situations while champions look inward at themselves. We have to take that mindset. It’s not about who, where, or when we’re playing.

“The only team that can beat us is FAMU. How we play Saturday will be directly correlated to how we performed in practice this week.”

Florida A&M Rattlers offensive lineman Cam Covin lines up for a play while playing against the Alabama State Hornets at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Covin was named All-SWAC Second Team the following season in 2022.

Rattlers’ offensive lineman Cameron Covin will be one of the seniors honored Saturday.

He joined FAMU as part of Simmons’ first recruiting class, known as ‘The Willenium,’ in conjunction with the coach’s first season on the job. Covin is the longest-tenured player on FAMU’s roster, alongside wide receivers Nick Dixon, David Manigo, and cornerback Eric Smith.

Covin will be accompanied by his mother, father, sister, and grandad for the pregame Senior Day ceremony.

“It went by fast,” Covin reflected on his time at FAMU.

“We were [Simmons’] first class. It’s going to be good, and go out and try to win because we’ve been a game away almost every year. I always like to put on a show for my people, my family, and all the fans.”

Though Saturday won’t be Covin’s final game at Bragg since the Rattlers will host the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship game on Dec. 2, he still wants a win for a proper sendoff for him and his classmates.

“We’re treating them like every other opponent,” The 2022 All-SWAC Second Team selection Covin said.

“I’m telling my teammates to stay focused. West Florida was a very good D2 opponent that came here and gave us a run for our money. So, we don’t want that to happen this game.”

FAMU plans to rotate many players on Saturday versus Lincoln.

The reason is that the Rattlers have important conference games approaching, such as next week’s Florida Classic against Bethune-Cookman in Orlando and Dec. 2’s SWAC title game.

So, rest is essential for a non-conference game with no postseason bearing.

“It’s a home game, so we can dress everyone. We want to play as many guys as possible,” Simmons said ahead of Saturday’s game.

“There’s many guys a little banged up that we want to try to preserve as much as we can.”

Florida A&M (8-1, 7-0 SWAC) vs. Lincoln California (0-11) Senior Day Game Information

Florida A&M wide receivers Jah'Marae Sheread (10) and Marcus Riley celebrates Riley's 49-yard touchdown catch in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Alabama, Saturday, November 4, 2023.

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.

Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium; Tallahassee, Florida

How to watch: Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: No. 9 Rattlers remains focused despite winless opponent