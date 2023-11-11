Can No. 9 FAMU football avoid Senior Day upset vs. Division II Lincoln? Score prediction.

It’s gameday on The Highest of Seven Hills.

The Florida A&M Rattlers, ranked ninth in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll, hosts NCAA Division II’s Lincoln Oaklanders in a Week 11 game on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

It’s also FAMU’s Senior Day, where 30-plus players will be honored pregame.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. on Rattlers+.

FAMU is head coached by Willie Simmons, who’s in his sixth year with the team. Simmons has a 62-24 all-time record and 41-13 with the Rattlers after defeating Alabama A&M 42-28 last week.

Lincoln is led by Desmond Gumbs, who has a 3-28 record in the program’s three years of existence, last losing 35-6 to Southern Utah a week ago.

Today’s game will be a first-time matchup between the Rattlers and the Oaklanders.

A win for FAMU moves its second-longest active home winning streak in the FCS (behind Montana State, 25) to 19 victories.

Players to Watch: Florida A&M vs. Lincoln California

FAMU quarterback Junior Muratovic (7) and tight end Kamari Young celebrate a touchdown against Fort Valley State University at Bragg Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

FAMU Rattlers

Quarterback Junior Muratovic

Wide Receiver Kareem Burke

Defensive Back Lovie Jenkins

Lincoln Oaklanders

Quarterback TJ Goodwin

Running Back Otis Weah

Defensive Back Amir Riep

Score Prediction: Florida A&M vs. Lincoln California

Florida A&M football head coach Willie Simmons walks along the sideline during a game between the Rattlers and Alabama State at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

There's a talent gap between the ninth-ranked FAMU and the winless Division II Lincoln.

The Rattlers will get an early lead, so many players can play so starters can rest for the upcoming Florida Classic rivalry game versus Bethune Cookman next week, then Dec. 2's SWAC Championship game.

Saturday should be a cakewalk for the Rattlers.

FAMU 34, Lincoln 3

Weekly Readings: Florida A&M vs. Lincoln California

'We have to fight hard': FAMU football emphasizing strong finish as regular season unwinds

TOP TEN!: FAMU football tabbed as one of the nation's best in latest FCS rankings

Making the most of it: No. 9 FAMU football special teamers opportunistic, impactful in abbreviated playing time

QB2: There’s ‘a very good chance’ No. 9 FAMU football starts backup quarterback in home finale

Last Ride: No. 9 FAMU football not overlooking winless Division II opponent, eyes proper Senior Day sendoff

Florida A&M (8-1, 7-0 SWAC) vs. Lincoln California (0-11) Senior Day Game Information

Florida A&M wide receivers Jah'Marae Sheread (10) and Marcus Riley celebrates Riley's 49-yard touchdown catch in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Alabama, Saturday, November 4, 2023.

When: Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.

Where: Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium

How to watch: Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: No. 9 Rattlers host Senior Day vs. Lincoln | Prediction