No. 9 Ducks migrate past Cougs

Oct. 22—Not many teams can stop Oregon's No. 1 scoring offense — they can only hope to slow it down.

For most of three quarters, a resurged Washington State stuck close to No. 9 Oregon before the Ducks' offense finally took flight and pulled away Saturday in Eugene, Ore.

The result was a 38-24 victory for Oregon (6-1, 3-1) and a third straight loss for WSU (4-3, 1-3) after it started its season 4-0.

"That's a heck of a football team that we just competed against and obviously they've proven through the first seven weeks that they're one of the best teams in the country," WSU coach Jake Dickert said. "This could be a building block for us. There's no second places, there's no consolation prizes; we came here to get the win (and) it didn't happen, but I love the fight of our team."

Close early

Few would've guessed that three-touchdown underdog WSU would be tied with Oregon at 3-3 and 10-10 for most of the first half.

A WSU offense that scored two touchdowns in its previous two games went 97 yards on seven plays to take a 10-3 lead in the second quarter courtesy of a 4-yard rushing touchdown by running back Nakia Watson.

But Oregon went into halftime leading 17-10 following back-to-back touchdowns in the final six minutes of the half.

WSU stayed close mostly thanks to the leg of kicker Dean Janikowski, who went 3-of-3 on field goals in the game with a long of 50 yards.

Turning point

Oregon came into the game leading the nation in scoring (48.5 points per game) and total offense (553.3), so it was likely a bit of a surprise to the 54,000 fans packed into Autzen Stadium when it didn't find the end zone until midway through the second quarter on the first of running back Bucky Irving's three touchdowns.

But it was the junior's second two scores that turned the tide of the game.

On back-to-back drives in the third quarter, Irving rattled off a 42-yard touchdown on a swing pass and a 43-yard rushing score right up the middle.

That put the Ducks ahead 31-16 and WSU would not score again until a garbage-time touchdown pass from Cam Ward to wideout Isaiah Hamilton.

"We'll battle, we'll play all four quarters and that's what it took today," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said in a TV interview after the game. "We played a good team."

Lincoln Victor is back

WSU benefited greatly from a fully healthy Lincoln Victor.

The wide receiver played sparingly in last week's loss to Arizona as he eased back from an high-ankle sprain suffered Sept. 23 against Oregon State, but against the Ducks he was full-go — and it showed.

Victor broke the WSU single-game receptions record with 16 catches for 161 yards.

Victor said he would have traded all 16 catches for a win, but said it felt good to be back out there.

"That's just a testament to my hard work and my determination and the connection between me and Cam," Victor said. "The other 10 guys out there doing their job allowed me to get open. Once the ball found me, it felt good to be out there and have the ball in my hands."

Victor was easily the favorite target of Ward, who finished 34-of-48 passing for 438 yards and one touchdown after mustering just 387 passing yards the previous two games combined.

Nix breaks NCAA record

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix broke the NCAA record for starts by a quarterback with his 54th start, passing five players: Boise State's Kellen Moore, Texas' Colt McCoy, Washington's Jake Browning, Northwestern's Clayton Thorson and Notre Dame's Sam Hartman. Hartman is the only other active QB of the bunch.

Nix was steady on the day, going 18-of-25 for 293 yards and accounting for three total touchdowns.

Players of the game

Irving amassed 171 yards of total offense and three touchdowns for an Oregon group that piled up 541 total yards.

Janikowski and Victor were the highlight players for the Cougs.

Odds and ends

Watson's rushing touchdown was his 19th career touchdown at WSU. ... Victor's 16 receptions passed Vince Mayle's single-game WSU record of 15 at Arizona State in 2014. The mark also set an Autzen Stadium record. ... Ron Stone Jr. appeared in his 51st career game, tied for fourth-most in WSU history. ... Hamilton's TD catch was his first as a Cougar. ... The Ducks wore yellow helmets with an alternate "UO" logo, green jerseys and yellow pants while the Cougs wore white helmets, jerseys and pants with Crimson trim.

Up next

WSU will face Arizona State (1-5, 0-3) at 5 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Networks) in Tempe, Ariz.

"This team will be defined by the last five weeks," Dickert said. "That locker room is full of energy, it's full of belief with where we're going and I'm proud of our guys."

