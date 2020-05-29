No. 9 Chevrolet of Chase Elliott passes post-race inspection at Charlotte

The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Chase Elliott passed post-race technical inspection Thursday after winning the Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Elliott’s race-winning car was found to be compliant with the 2020 NASCAR Rule Book after the 208-lap event at the 1.5-mile track. With no other issues and post-race teardown complete, the race results are official.

This is the second year of a post-race process to bring a more timely approach to inspection for all three NASCAR national series. Competition officials announced before the 2019 season that thorough post-race inspections would take place shortly after the checkered flag at the track instead of midweek at the NASCAR Research & Development Center. Those inspections come with a stiffer deterrence structure that includes disqualification for significant rules infractions.

NASCAR will still inspect cars at the R&D Center as needed to monitor trends and parts compliance.