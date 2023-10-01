No. 9 Carroll rolls over MSU-Northern to stay undefeated

Oct. 1—HAVRE — MSU-Northern struck first with a field goal at the 10:02 mark of the first quarter to make things 3-0 but after that it was all Carroll as they scored 43 unanswered points to win 43-3 and stay unbeaten.

Bigfork product Cormac Benn led the Fighting Saints in rushing with 92 yards on six carries, he also found the endzone once.

The Carroll rushing attack was the focal point of their offensive attack as they racked up over 200 yards total and five rushing touchdowns. Duncan Kraft had two of those touchdowns with Baxter Tuggle and quarterback Jack Prka adding the others.

Prka finished the game 14 of 22 passing for 142 yards and an interception.

Dylan Wampler had eight tackles and an interception for MSU-Northern and the Lights defense combined for three sacks in the loss.

No. 11 Montana Tech 31, Southern Oregon 21

ASHLAND, ORE. — The Orediggers jumped out to a 10-0 first quarter lead and never looked back in their road win over the Raiders. Landers Smith put Tech on the board with a 10-yard touchdown run in the first and finished with 110 rushing yards on 22 carries.

Tech quarterback Blake Thelen was 15 of 26 passing for 215 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Thelen connected with Wyatt Alexander seven times for 143 yards and a score.

Southern Oregon quarterback Matt Struck was 20 of 37 passing for 189 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Struck added 72 yards with his legs on 12 carries.

No. 12 College of Idaho 45, Rocky Mountain 21

CALDWELL, IDAHO — Jon Schofield rushed for three touchdowns inside the 10-yard line and College of Idaho rolled to a win at home over Rocky Mountain.

Yotes quarterbacks Andy Peters and Caden Young each ran for a touchdown while Young tacked on another through the air on his lone completion of the day. Peters was 17 of 38 passing for 238 yards with an interception.

Rocky Mountain quarterback Luke Holcomb finished with three touchdown passes and one interception while going 12 of 18 passing for 127 yards. Joseph Dwyer hauled in two of the touchdown passes from Holcomb and tallied 104 yards receiving on 10 catches. Nakeo Thomas had the other Rocky Mountain touchdown reception.

Eastern Oregon 34, Arizona Christian 0

LA GRANDE, ORE. — Eastern Oregon picked up their first win of the season with a dominant performance against Arizona Christian. Mountaineers signal caller Quincy Glasper was 22 of 32 passing for 333 yards and two touchdowns. His go-to-target was Malachi Spurrier who tallied 152 receiving yards on eight grabs and scored a 75-yard touchdown to go up 14-0 in the second quarter. Andre Martinez also hauled in a touchdown for Eastern Oregon and totaled five catches for 82 yards.