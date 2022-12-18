No. 9 Arizona defeats No. 7 Tennessee, 75-70

No. 9 Arizona (10-1) defeated No. 6 Tennessee, 75-70, Saturday at McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.

Zakai Zeigler scored a career-high 21 points and totaled six rebounds for the Vols.

Olivier Mkamhoua recorded 16 points, five assists and four rebounds. Santiago Vescovi totaled nine points and five assists for Tennessee.

Four Arizona players scored 10-plus points in the contest: Azuolas Tubelis (19), Oumar Ballo (18), Pelle Larsson (17) and Courtney Ramey (13).

Tennessee trailed by as many as 10 points in the game, which was tied, 35-35, at halftime.

Arizona opened the second half with an 8-2 run and never trailed again.

The Vols did not attempt a free throw in the first half. Tennessee converted 8-of-10 free-throw attempts in the second half.

