No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports team partners with Key Chevrolet Accessories for 2020

CONCORD, N.C. — Key Chevrolet Accessories partners Adam‘s Polishes, NOCO and Truck Hero have joined 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports as primary sponsors of driver Alex Bowman and the No. 88 team for 26 races in 2020.

In addition, longtime Hendrick Motorsports partner Valvoline will be the No. 88 team‘s primary sponsor for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks, which include the non-points Clash at DAYTONA on Feb. 9 and the 62nd running of the DAYTONA 500 on Feb. 16 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX).

“NASCAR fans take pride in their vehicle ownership,” said Jim Campbell, Chevrolet‘s U.S. vice president of performance and motorsports. “With Chevrolet Accessories, customers can personalize and enhance the appearance, performance and capability of their Chevy. We‘re pleased some of our key partners like Adam‘s Polishes, NOCO and Truck Hero are teaming with Hendrick Motorsports to promote these great accessories.”

The new website ChevyGoods.com, which launches in February, will promote Adam‘s Polishes, NOCO and Truck Hero products throughout 2020. Bowman‘s No. 88 ChevyGoods.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will advertise the site and feature a rotation of the three sponsor brands on the hood. ChevyGoods.com will also give NASCAR fans an opportunity to win prizes and racing experiences.

“Alex is a genuine auto enthusiast and loves to personalize his cars,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “He‘ll be the perfect spokesperson for this program and all the partners involved. This is a tremendous opportunity to promote Chevrolet Accessories, and we‘re pleased to welcome Adam‘s Polishes, NOCO and Truck Hero to the racetrack in 2020.”

The addition of the two Daytona Speedweeks events gives Valvoline four total primary sponsorship races in 2020. Bowman has qualified on the DAYTONA 500 front row in each of the last two seasons, including winning the prestigious pole award in 2018. Valvoline is the Official Lubricants Partner of Hendrick Motorsports.

“Valvoline is a longtime partner of Hendrick Motorsports, and I‘m excited to see their brand take over the No. 88 car for 2020 Speedweeks,” Hendrick said. “It shows how committed they are to NASCAR and our program specifically. I know they will make a splash at our biggest race.”

Bowman, 26, is coming off a career-best season that saw him record his first NASCAR Cup Series win at Chicagoland Speedway and secure his second consecutive playoff berth. 2020 will mark the Tucson, Arizona, native‘s third full-time season with Hendrick Motorsports and crew chief Greg Ives.

“Cars are a huge part of my life,” Bowman said. “If I‘m not racing, I‘m working on my own cars and trying different ways to personalize and upgrade them. I‘ve always been a huge fan of the Valvoline brand and have an awesome relationship there, so I‘m really proud to have them on board for Speedweeks. I also can‘t imagine a better fit than bringing Chevrolet Accessories to our 2020 program, and I‘m pumped about working with Adam‘s Polishes, NOCO and Truck Hero. All of our No. 88 team partners are right up my alley, and I‘m ready for a big season.”

In 2020, Bowman and the No. 88 team have additional primary sponsorship from Axalta Coating Systems (three races), LLumar (three races) and Cincinnati (two races).