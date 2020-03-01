No. 88 car passes post-race inspection after Auto Club victory

The No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Alex Bowman passed post-race technical inspection Sunday after winning the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Bowman’s race-winning car was found to be compliant with the 2020 NASCAR Rule Book after the 200-lap event at the two-mile track.

Tyler Reddick’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and Cole Custer’s No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford were both found with one lug nut not safely secured in a post-race check.

With post-race teardown complete, the race results are official.

This is the second year of a post-race process to bring a more timely approach to inspection for all three NASCAR national series. Competition officials announced before the 2019 season thorough post-race inspections would take place shortly after the checkered flag at the track instead of midweek at the NASCAR Research & Development Center. Those inspections come with a stiffer deterrence structure that includes disqualification for significant rules infractions.

NASCAR will still inspect cars at the R&D Center as needed to monitor trends and parts compliance. Officials indicated post-race no cars would be taken to the R&D Center for further evaluation this week.