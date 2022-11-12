No. 8 UCLA’s offense erupts with five double-digit scorers in win against Long Beach State

Trojan Sports

What was supposed to be a stress-free night for No. 8-ranked USC against a one-win Colorado team ended up dealing the Trojans a potentially serious blow for the rest of the season. Running back Travis Dye appeared to twist his left leg while being brought down to the ground awkwardly late in the first half. The entire USC sideline then came onto the field and surrounded Dye in support before the cart headed toward the locker room, with Dye acknowledging the crowd.