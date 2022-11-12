No. 8 UCLA’s offense erupts with five double-digit scorers in win against Long Beach State
No. 8 UCLA men's basketball got help from everyone in a 93-69 win over Long Beach State. Five different Bruins scored at least 12 points in the victory.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Golden State Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 on Friday night. Donovan Mitchell had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland, but went down hard grabbing at his right ankle in the waning moments. Curry extended his NBA record to 200 straight regular-season games with at least one 3-pointer and shot 6 of 11 from deep.
Steph Curry drilled an acrobatic half-court shot after the buzzer to end the first quarter of Friday night's game.
With LeBron James out due to an adductor strain, the Lakers fell to the Sacramento Kings for their fifth straight loss on Friday.
Why can't Josh McDaniels find success as an NFL head coach? Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall has a theory that's not kind to the Raiders coach.
Drew Timme led No. 2 Gonzaga in a spirited comeback from a 12-point deficit that carried the Bulldogs to a 64-63 victory over Michigan State.
Armed Forces Classic: Michigan State Spartans (1-0) vs. No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-0): 6:30 p.m.; USS Abraham Lincoln; ESPN; WJR-AM (760).
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins' heated sideline argument in the Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks game was shown on "Hard Knocks."
Emoni Bates dazzled in his Eastern Michigan debut, scoring a career-high 30 points, but Hunter Dickinson's 31 led Michigan basketball to a 88-83 win.
Michigan State basketball comes up just short against highly-ranked Gonzaga
Klay Thompson was grateful for uplifting advice given to him by Steph Curry's mom, Sonya, last month.
Some have suggested Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge might be displeased with the team's stunningly hot start to the campaign. The ex-Celtics president shunned that notion with a strong statement.
Steph Curry admitted on Thursday that he forgets how young some of his teammates on the Warriors are.
The Warriors having two players on two-way contracts who can be counted on by Steve Kerr certainly is a positive. Them being the trusted veterans of a struggling second unit also can be problematic.
What was supposed to be a stress-free night for No. 8-ranked USC against a one-win Colorado team ended up dealing the Trojans a potentially serious blow for the rest of the season. Running back Travis Dye appeared to twist his left leg while being brought down to the ground awkwardly late in the first half. The entire USC sideline then came onto the field and surrounded Dye in support before the cart headed toward the locker room, with Dye acknowledging the crowd.
The Armed Forces Classic pits top-ranked Gonzaga against Michigan State on Veterans Day. The two college basketball teams will play on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego.
Tyrese Haliburton says the atmosphere surrounding the Indiana Pacers is much different than where he started his NBA career.
Free agents Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, Josh Bell, Kevin Kiermeier and Trey Mancini are among those on the Cubs' radar as the GM Meetings closed this week.
Kemba Walker shared some wise words for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown when the three were Celtics teammates, and Walker's wisdom is paying off.
For very different reasons, two visitors to The Star on Friday bring a ton of intrigue to the Cowboys. | From @KDDrummondNFL
After a season-opening win over Bethune-Cookman, Iowa returns to play against North Carolina A&T. Here's broadcast details vs. the Aggies.