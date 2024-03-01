No. 8 UCLA handles Arizona State for fourth straight win
No. 8 UCLA women's basketball beat Arizona State 70-41 in Tempe, Ariz. Lauren Betts led the Bruins with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jalyn Brown led the Sun Devils with 14 points.
No. 8 UCLA women's basketball beat Arizona State 70-41 in Tempe, Ariz. Lauren Betts led the Bruins with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jalyn Brown led the Sun Devils with 14 points.
When the head coach of UCLA just up and quits to become an assistant somewhere else, it should make you question everything.
Wembanayma filled up the box score again while connecting on 5 of 7 3-point attempts as he continues to find his stroke from long distance.
That includes college and pros.
It appears that Pollard's been dismissed from the hospital 13 days after undergoing a heart transplant.
Lin Dunn's plan to revamp the Fever just got a jolt.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Hornets finding a new GM, LeBron crushing the Clippers in the 4th quarter, Team USA, Kevin Durant’s defense, the Play-In Push™ and more!
Alexander Mattison took over for Dalvin Cook and rushed for 700 yards.
Are NFL chain crews finally on their way out?
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The team’s “I don’t care how fast you throw ball four” signs provide a counterintuitive message from an organization struggling to keep up with modern baseball.
The Hornets are stealing Jeff Peterson away from the Nets.
Joel Embiid hasn't played since Jan. 30, when he injured his knee against the Warriors.
A fade can take many forms — a player you're completely out on for the fantasy season, or maybe you're just out on their ADP. Scott Pianowski reveals his fades for 2024.
Since returning from suspension, Draymond Green has put the Warriors back on track. But is it too late?
Tom Brady is apparently faster now than he was in 2000.
A September drug test revealed that Pogba had enhanced testosterone levels.
Jim McIngvale got Houston at +750 to win the tournament.
If a team like the Falcons or Vikings wants to trade up in the draft to get a top quarterback prospect, it will have to pay a massive price.
It's the second significant raise for Leipold in the last 15 months.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman catch up on a handful of baseball transactions they missed in February including Clayton Kershaw, Jorge Soler, Brandon Crawford and, of course, an update on the bad uniforms.