No. 8 Texas A&M softball team drops SEC series with extra inning heartbreaker at No. 11 Florida

After having a pitchers' duel to begin the SEC series in Gainesville on Friday night, Texas A&M and Florida played the exact opposite of that on Saturday afternoon with a high-scoring extra inning thriller.

The No. 8 Aggies (39-11, 15-8 SEC) have lost back-to-back 1-run games against the No. 11 Gators (42-12, 16-7), following a 9-8 defeat in eight frames. Texas A&M dropped its first conference set since the last week of March at No. 10 LSU.

Florida scored early Saturday with 3 runs in the first inning. The Aggies responded with 2 in the top of the second. The Gators countered with 5 more in the bottom half of the frame to take a commanding 8-2 lead.

Texas A&M mounted a comeback and tallied 1 run in the third, 3 in the fifth and 2 in the seventh to tie the game, ultimately sending it to extras. Florida won in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single to left field by sophomore catcher Jocelyn Erickson.

The series finale at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium is Sunday at noon on ESPN2.

