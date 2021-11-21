No. 8 Texas cruises past San Jose State 79-45

No. 8 Texas rolled by San Jose State 79-45 to improve to 3-1 on the young season.

Texas led 47-17 at halftime. Chris Beard’s defense was aggressive out of the gates forcing a season-high 19 first half turnovers, the best defensive performance of the season thus far.

Timmy Allen and Tre Mitchell once again paced the Longhorn offense. Allen finished with 17 points as Mitchell was right behind him at 14. Allen and Mitchell are proving to be the go-to guys as Texas continues to find its identity as a team.

Andrew Jones did not get the start but had himself a very productive game nonetheless. Jones shot 5 of 6 from the field totaling 13 points off the bench.

Notable stats:

F Timmy Allen: 17 points, three rebounds

F Tre Mitchell: 14 points, eight rebounds

G Andrew Jones: 13 points, three steals

G Marcus Carr: Two points, four assist

Team: 17-21 on free throws, 4-16 from three

Highlights courtesy of Texas Men’s Basketball Twitter:

the classic and one shoulder shrug make it 17 points for Timmy Allen.

