No. 8 Tennessee stays unbeaten with historic win at LSU to set stage for Alabama showdown

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 8 Tennessee notched a historic 40-13 win over LSU to quiet Tiger Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Volunteers jumped ahead 20-0 and took advantage of LSU mistakes to pull away amid a sellout crowd of 102,321.

It marked Tennessee's largest margin of victory ever at Tiger Stadium, topping 20-point wins over LSU in 1939 and 1992.

The historic win sets the table for an even bigger opportunity next week. No. 1 Alabama comes to town in what should be a top 10 matchup of SEC unbeatens. It's quite the turnaround for the Volunteers under Josh Heupel. who was only coaching . His next task of his rebuilding project is ending his team's 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.

TOP 25 RUNDOWN: Scores and recaps from college football’s biggest games

BIG BUCKS: Why college football coaches are guaranteed more money than ever

Tennessee started fast Saturday, taking a 10-0 lead less than four minutes into the game despite LSU winning the coin toss and opting to receive the opening kickoff.

Paxton Brooks’ pooch kickoff was muffed by LSU’s Jack Bech, and walk-on Will Brooks recovered for the Volunteers at the 27-yard line. Tennessee capitalized with a five-play drive, capped by Jabari Small’s 1-yard scoring run.

It was the first of two touchdowns by Small, who topped 100 yards rushing for the fourth time in his career.

After LSU stalled on offense, it punted to Dee Williams, who broke a 52-yard punt return. It set up Chase McGrath’s 35-yard field goal.

Tennessee led 10-0 despite only gaining 34 yards of total offense. Later in the first quarter, McGrath added a 38-yard field goal for a 13-0 lead.

For a second straight game, Tennessee adjusted well to the absence of star wide receiver Cedric Tillman. The duo of Jalin Hyatt and Bru McCoy made sure of that.

McCoy, a Southern California transfer, made big receptions and finished physical runs after the catch. He had seven catches for 140 yards, both career-high marks. McCoy has set a career high in yards in back-to-back games with Tillman out.

Story continues

Hyatt had two touchdown receptions for the second time in three games.

It was the second game Tillman has missed since injuring his ankle against Akron on Sept. 17. He underwent surgery to recover, but Tennessee hasn't announced when he will return.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker finished 17-of-27 passing for 239 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 56 yards.

Hooker has tossed a touchdown pass in 17 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in school history. Heath Shuler owns the record at 18.

Hooker also became the sixth player in Tennessee history to throw at least 40 touchdown passes in his career despite joining the Volunteers last season as a Virginia Tech transfer. The others on the list are Peyton Manning (89), Casey Clausen (75), Erik Ainge (72), Tyler Bray (69) and Joshua Dobbs (53).

The Volunteers were in the face of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels all game. They notched five sacks, tied for the most in coach Josh Heupel’s two seasons.

Defensive end Byron Young had a career-high 2½ sacks. Roman Harrison and freshman Joshua Josephs had one sack apiece, and Bryson Eason had ½ sack.

Tennessee executed a quick-change situation to perfection during a key sequence in the second quarter.

Its defense made back-to-back stops on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1. Daniels couldn’t find an open receiver on a play-action pass. Then running back Josh Williams was dropped for a 1-yard loss by linebacker Aaron Beasley. The play was blown up when defensive tackle Kurott Garland penetrated into the backfield.

With LSU still mulling its failure on offense, Tennessee struck with a 45-yard TD pass from Hooker to Hyatt for a 20-0 lead. It was a runaway from there for the Volunteers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tennessee dominates LSU, setting stage for Alabama showdown