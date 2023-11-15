No. 8 Tennessee basketball defeats Wofford

No. 8 Tennessee (3-0) defeated Wofford (2-1), 82-61, Tuesday at Food City Center.

The Vols led, 36-31, at halftime.

Dalton Knecht scored 14 of his team-high 18 points in the second-half. He was one of three Tennessee players to score 10-plus points against the Terriers.

Jordan Gainey scored 16 points, including 11 in the first half. Santago Vescovi totaled 11 points.

Tobe Awaka totaled nine points and six rebounds. Josiah-Jordan James, who scored his 1,000th career point in the contest, recorded eight points and seven rebounds. Jahmai Mashack added seven points, while Jonas Aidoo posted seven points, seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

Wofford’s Corey Tripp led all scorers as he finished 19 points.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire