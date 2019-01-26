How the No. 8 wound up at JR Motorsports

While some may have been surprised by JR Motorsports’ announcement Friday that it was changing one of its car numbers to the No. 8 in 2019, the move was sort of telegraphed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. three months ago.

How?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Twitter of course.

On Oct. 31, Earnhardt responded to a fan asking what Xfinity Series race he was planning to compete in this year.

He answered by saying he was “working toward” the Aug. 31 race at Darlington Raceway.

I’m working toward @TooToughToTame throwback weekend. Will update when I can. https://t.co/ukrTxBMJd0 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) October 31, 2018





Minutes later he posted a graphic of concept art for a No. 8 car with a throwback paint scheme.





A couple of hours later, Earnhardt responded to a group of fans who had observed that JR Motorsports didn’t own the rights to the No. 8 in the Xfinity Series. Instead, they belonged to BJ McLeod Motorsports.