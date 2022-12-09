No. 8 ranked QB in 2024 class includes Ducks in recruiting cutdown

There’s a lot of quarterback news currently going on with the Oregon Ducks.

While a lot of fans are asking whether or not Bo Nix is going to return for another year in 2023 or head off to the NFL, there was also a report on Thursday that 5-star commit Dante Moore, who is expected to sign with the Ducks later this month, could potentially be taking a visit to the UCLA Bruins this weekend.

While all of that is going on, it appears that the Ducks are in good shape for one of the top QBs in the 2024 recruiting class. On Thursday, 4-star QB Michael Van Buren announced his top 8 schools, including Oregon with the likes of schools like Miami, Oklahoma, and Penn State.

According to 247Sports, Van Buren is rated as the No. 8 QB in the 2024 class, and the No. 103 player in the nation. Van Buren is yet to take a visit to Oregon, but you can expect that he will make his way to campus in the coming months as his recruitment ramps up.

Michael Van Buren’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 89 MD QB Rivals 4 5.9 MD QB ESPN 5 90 MD QB On3 Recruiting 4 90 MD QB 247 Composite 4 0.9488 MD QB

Vitals

Hometown Baltimore, Maryland Projected Position Pro Style Quarterback Height 5-foot-11 Weight 185 pounds Class 2024

Recruitment

Received offer from Oregon on September 17, 2022

Has not yet taken a visit to Oregon

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Miami Hurricanes

Oklahoma Sooners

Penn State Nittany Lions

Cincinnati Bearcats

Maryland Terrapins

Wisconsin Badgers

Virginia Tech Hokies

Twitter

Breaking: 2024 4-star QB Michael Van Buren is ready to take a “deep dive” into 8 schools. More from Van Buren: https://t.co/aQFgL1zUdr pic.twitter.com/4yivzvFZ2v — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) December 8, 2022

