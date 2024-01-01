No. 8 Oregon working to avoid underestimating No. 23 Liberty in Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

The No. 8 Oregon football team doesn’t want to make the mistake of getting caught up in the predictions leading up to the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl against No. 23 Liberty.

The Ducks were one win away from a potential College Football Playoff berth, but a loss to No. 2 Washington in the Pac-12 Championship placed Oregon in its second appearance in the Fiesta Bowl in the last four seasons.

Liberty shocked many pundits when it was selected for a New Year's Six game after not defeating a Power Five opponent in its undefeated campaign.

"I think it's special to be undefeated no matter what," Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi said. "If you look at some — you really dive into their history and — I like opponents to do what they did and score 49 points against a New Mexico State team, who dominated Auburn at Auburn.

"I think it's obvious what their (Liberty's) capability is and they got a lot of players that signed elsewhere coming out of high school and now came aboard there via the portal. So to us, it's — they deserve where they are at. We deserve where we are at and we are excited for the challenge.”

The Liberty Flames Football program arrives in Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl.

Since transitioning to the Football Bowl Subdivision level six seasons ago, the Flames have made bowl games five consecutive seasons, winning three of the four they've played. This is the first major bowl game appearance in program history.

“Everybody here knows what’s at stake,” Liberty wide receiver CJ Daniels said. “That’s probably the biggest thing for us. Coach (Jamey) Chadwell told us we’re here to have fun, but at the end of the day, it’s a business trip. Just keeping that in the back of our heads. Our mindset is not going to change from week one to now. We going to have that same mindset that we want to come out here and dominate.”

From the outside, Liberty looks like a significant underdog going against an offensive juggernaut in Oregon. But the programs have similarities, with both offenses leading the way. Oregon and Liberty are ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in total offense nationally.

“They have a fast tempo offense that can score a lot of points and we know we can score a lot of points too, so it should be a fun game,” Oregon running back Bucky Irving said.

Irving (1,063 yards rushing) is one of the many weapons at the disposal of Oregon quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix, along with second-leading receiver Tez Johnson (1,010 yards). Leading Oregon receiver Troy Franklin was one of 13 Ducks who have opted out of the Fiesta Bowl to either prep for the NFL Draft or because they are transferring.

“I think the real challenge is the fast pace,” Liberty running back Quinton Cooley said. “Obviously they’re in the Pac-12 and we’re in Conference USA for the first year, it’s a smaller conference. Really for me, it’s just the speed because they strap their helmets on just like we strap our helmets on. We just gotta go out there and play. We both humans. We just gotta do what we gotta do. That’s really the only challenge, is just to keep up with the fast pace and playing behind ourselves, having that heart.”

Spirit (Fiesta Bowl Mascot, right) greets the Oregon football team plane as it arrives for the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 26, 2023, at the Lincoln J. Ragsdale Executive Terminal at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.

Oregon’s defense will have another test against the run game as it faces the biggest threat in the nation. The Flames have racked up the mileage this season with 302.9 yards per game, while the Ducks have allowed 97.54 yards per game. Against Washington, Oregon’s defense struggled, allowing two rushing touchdowns on 157 yards.

Liberty possesses a triple-option attack that has scored the most rushing touchdowns in the nation with 39. The Flames also rank second with an average of 6.13 yards per rush and third with 642 running attempts.

“Speaking from a defensive standpoint, they do things on offense that you normally don't see in the Pac-12. And I think that's something they've been doing very well,” Oregon inside linebacker Jeffrey Bassa said. “It's been efficient for them all year. And they have been able to throw the ball well and also able to run the ball well with some of those good running backs that they have.”

Oregon has lost twice this season, with both coming against No. 2 Washington. The Ducks have faced a wide array of opponents, but even in the successful times, head coach Dan Lanning has made sure his players aren’t overlooking anyone.

“Coach makes it very brief and very simple to not overlook this team. Even if we seem like we overlook a team, coach will make it real simple. You better not overlook this team or it will come back and bite you. We take every team seriously because that’s the standard,” wide receiver Tez Johnson said.

Since 2014, four Group of Five teams have won six New Year’s Six bowl games over Power Five counterparts, including last season when Tulane defeated USC.

Oregon will have the benefit of having first-year offensive coordinator Will Stein's expertise of Conference USA as he spent the last few years with the University of Texas at San Antonio.

“We know that the top teams in that league are typically pretty good. When we were at UTSA, we went to Darrell K. Royal Stadium against (North Texas), and if it wasn’t for a pick-6 in the third quarter, it was a 24-24 game. I know that the top teams in that league can hang with the top teams in the country," Stein said.

Only Monday's game will tell if the predictions were true or not.

The Republic's Logan Stanley contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Oregon working to avoid underestimating Liberty in Fiesta Bowl