No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty: Ducks open as two-score favorites in VRBO Fiesta Bowl

It’s pretty crazy how quickly things change in the world of college football.

Just 48 hours ago, Oregon Duck fans were waking up with hopes of a Pac-12 Championship, a College Football Playoff spot, and a Heisman Trophy. Now, on Sunday morning, they are destined for a spot in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl against the No. 23 Liberty Flames, with it remaining increasingly unclear as to which players will end up playing or opting out of this game for both teams.

That’s quite a difference in expectations.

The game will be played at 10 a.m. PT on January 1st, 2024, in Phoenix, Arizona. The early betting line has opened up in favor of the Ducks by a large margin, starting at -13.5. Oregon is also -490 favorites in the moneyline, with an over/under set at 63.5.

It will be interesting to see how this line moves over the coming weeks as players either opt in or opt out of the bowl game on both sides.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire