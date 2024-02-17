No. 8 Notre Dame Women’s Lacrosse Knocks off No. 1 Northwestern

History was made Friday on Notre Dame’s campus as the eighth ranked Fighting Irish women’s lacrosse team took down traditional powerhouse and No. 1 Northwestern, 14-10.

The win was the first in program history for Notre Dame over a No. 1 ranked women’s lacrosse opponent and moved the Irish to 3-0 on the young season.

Jackie Wolak was outstanding for the Irish leading the way with four goals and a pair of assists. Madison Ahern and Abby Maichin each had hat tricks themselves to aid in the victory.

Perhaps the most important team stat of the game came from the circle as Notre Dame won 20 of 28 draws on the day.

THE IRISH TAKE DOWN No. 1 🔒 Tonight's win ends Northwestern's 22-game win streak. Not. In. Our. House. ☘️#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/xXxn8aEV2c — Notre Dame Women’s Lacrosse (@NDWomensLax) February 17, 2024

Notre Dame returns to action Sunday when they play host to Butler at 1 p.m. ET.

