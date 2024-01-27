No. 8 Michigan State hockey wins thriller over No. 9 Minnesota

Michigan State welcomed in Minnesota to East Lansing and Munn Ice Arena for a huge Big Ten matchup. Friday was the first of two games between the Spartans and Golden Gophers.

The Spartans trailed 2-0 at one point in this contest, but scored three unanswered goals, capped by Daniel Russell’s buzzer beater, to beat Minnesota, 3-2.

A strong start to the weekend behind a trio of third period goals including Griffin Jurecki’s first as a Spartan. pic.twitter.com/vVv0SqmyfN — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) January 27, 2024

