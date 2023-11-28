No. 8 Miami will visit No. 12 Kentucky for early big matchup

Nov. 28—No. 12 Kentucky will get to see where its ranking holds up when No. 8 Miami (Fla.) comes to Rupp Arena for their Tuesday matchup in the debut of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Miami finished the 2023 college basketball season in the Final Four.

The Hurricanes are 5-0 and could present a mirror image team to how Kentucky has played so far this young season. UK is 5-1.

"Miami is a dangerous team," UK assistant coach Chuck Martin said. "They've got four guards on the floor at any time, their five man is a hybrid, modern big man. If he rebounds the ball he can push the ball in transition. Miami plays free, they play confident, they have older guys on the team. the play like a team that's connected.

"There are some similarities. We've got six guys in double digits, we shoot 42% from 3. Tre (Mitchell) is not a typical big man in the sense he's posting up for 40 minutes. He's a tremendous facilitator, he makes a lot of decisions for our team, and he doesn't turn the ball over."

Wooga Poplar is a 6-foot-5 junior guard who scores 18 points a game. Matthew Cleveland is a 6-7 guard who scores 16.8 points a game for Miami. Norchad Omier is a 6-7 junior who scores 15.8 points and grabs 9.2 rebounds a game.

Kentucky is coming off a high octane offensive performance in the 118-82 win over Marshall last Friday night.

Kentucky was rolling out of the gate, putting up 69 points in the first half, the most points ever scored by any team in a half at Rupp Arena history. The 69 points is also the fourth-highest first half total in Kentucky's basketball history. It was all part of a 118-82 Kentucky win. The 118 points mark the most ever scored by a John Calipari-coached Kentucky team.

D.J. Wagner had 28 points to lead Kentucky in scoring. Antonio Reeves had 23 points for the Cats and Tre Mitchell had 18. Rob Dillingham hit seven of his eight shots on his way to 16 points, while Reed Sheppard had 12 and Justin Edwards added 10.

Kentucky will have to be aware of long rebounds, considering Miami is shooting close to 46% from 3-point range.

"Long shots, long rebounds," Martin said.

There was some news on Aaron Bradshaw, who has been recovering from an ankle injury and hasn't played yet for Kentucky. UK head coach John Calipari said on his radio show that Bradshaw was going well in practice Monday. Bradshaw won't play against Miami (Fla.) but he practiced fully with the team.