No. 8 Marquette embarrasses No. 12 Texas, 86-65

Shaka Smart got his revenge. The current Marquette head coach beat the Texas Longhorns in dominant fashion.

We noted earlier this week that Smart would badly want a win to save face after an unceremonious exit after six seasons coaching the Longhorns. It’s December and not March, so you figured his team would be playing at its best. They did just that.

Marquette shot the basketball well and Texas shot it poorly. Sometimes in that scenario we remark that it just wasn’t the Longhorns’ night. Perhaps in this instance Texas just isn’t that good of a basketball team right now.

The Longhorns looked lethargic and uncertain on the court for the game. Indecision is natural given how many new faces the team breaks in this season. The players have to learn they fit on the current squad. They just don’t look anywhere near that team presently.

On the positive side, there’s plenty of time. Rodney Terry’s Texas teams, unlike Smart’s, play their best basketball in March. They will look to make a significant transformation as they head toward Big 12 play.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire