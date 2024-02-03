No. 8 Kansas dominates no. 4 Houston in Big 12 home win

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The no. 8 Kansas Jayhawks were nearly unstoppable in their 78-65 win over the no. 4 Houston Cougars.

The Jayhawks only trailed for 13 seconds at the very beginning of the game before racing out to a 23-13 lead in the first 10 minutes.

Kansas shot 69% from the floor, 46% from three and was able to overcome 18 turnovers while holding sharpshooting Houston to 36% from the floor and 31% from three.

Kansas led by as much as 16 points. They took a 43-28 lead into the half.

Freshman Johnny Furphy led the Jayhawks with 14 points and five rebounds in the first half.

The dominance continued in the second half, with KU leading by as many as 20.

Houston’s LJ Cryer was the driving force for keeping the Cougars in the game with 21 of his 24 points coming in the second half.

Furphy ended the game with four fouls which limited his production but had 17 points and seven rebounds in his big performance.

Hunter Dickinson led KU with 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Kevin McCullar (17 points, seven rebounds) and KJ Adams (10 points, seven assists and four rebounds) added their production to fill out KU’s Big 3 influence.

Kansas goes on the road to Kansas State on Monday at 8 p.m. for the first edition of this season’s Sunflower Showdown.

