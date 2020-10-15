No. 8 Cincinnati vs. Tulsa game postponed due to COVID-19 cases at Cincinnati

Another Week 7 college football game has been postponed.

On Thursday, the American Athletic Conference announced that the game between No. 8 Cincinnati and Tulsa will not be played on Saturday due to “positive COVID-19 cases at Cincinnati and the ensuing quarantine of student-athletes.” The game has been rescheduled for Dec. 5.

"We are disappointed we will be unable to play Tulsa Saturday. We knew this season was going to require a lot of patience and flexibility and disruptions were likely to happen,” Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said. “The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff is always our primary focus and we appreciated the outstanding work and continued dedication of our medical staff throughout the pandemic."

Saturday’s game was set to be the homecoming game for Tulsa.

"I'm disappointed, first, for our football student-athletes and coaches, and obviously for our staff who has prepared so diligently, our campus and the City of Tulsa. This TU Homecoming game was a great opportunity to showcase our football program, the community and the American Athletic Conference against the nation's No. 8 team," Tulsa AD Rick Dickson said.

"As the university, the conference and the NCAA have said throughout this pandemic, the health and safety of our student-athletes are at the forefront of all decisions."

This marks the fourth postponement of Week 7. The Oklahoma State at Baylor game was the first to be wiped from the schedule before two SEC games — Vanderbilt at Missouri and LSU at Florida — followed. Elsewhere in the SEC, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin noted that his program was dealing with COVID-19 cases while Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Greg Byrne both tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

There have now been 30 FBS games postponed due to COVID-19 issues so far during the 2020 season. Several have already been made up.

In addition to announcing the Cincinnati-Tulsa postponement, the AAC also announced that the 2020 AAC championship game will be played either on Dec. 12 or Dec. 19. The conference said a final decision on the date of the championship game will be made “no earlier than Nov. 1.”

