No. 8 Cincinnati overcomes early deficit, takes down Indiana 38-24

Indiana had plenty of chances to pull off an upset over No. 8 Cincinnati on Saturday, but the Hoosiers were ultimately doomed by mistakes in a disheartening 38-24 home loss.

In the loss, Indiana turned the ball over four times, failed on a fourth-down deep in Cincinnati territory, allowed a 99-yard kick return touchdown and committed a few costly penalties. The Bearcats were more than happy to take advantage of those errors and emerged from Bloomington with a coveted victory over a Power Five opponent.

We’ll find out later in the year just how strong of a resume boost this will provide for Cincinnati, but it still goes in the books as a quality victory for a program with College Football Playoff aspirations. Last year, Cincinnati went undefeated in the regular season but finished all the way down at No. 8 in the final CFP rankings. The lack of a difficult schedule was the main culprit. Entering 2021, Cincinnati had this game and the trip to Notre Dame in two weeks circled on the schedule.

After Saturday’s win, it’s one down, one to go for the Bearcats. Cincy now has a bye week before the chance to take down mighty Notre Dame in two weeks.

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana controlled the game early, but melted down in 2nd half

The Hoosiers actually jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the game, but a few of those aforementioned mistakes completely changed the course of the game.

First of all, the lead should have been bigger. Indiana failed on a quarterback sneak on fourth down from the Cincinnati 10-yard line. Later, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix threw an interception in the end zone.

The game seemed to really shift with a penalty.

Late in the first half, with IU’s lead at 14-0, a targeting penalty on Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden on third down gave Cincinnati’s offense a first down. The Bearcats were able to cash in on that drive with a Jerome Ford touchdown, cutting the Hoosiers’ lead to 14-7 with 1:33 left in the first half.

Story continues

On the ensuing possession, Penix threw another ugly interception to give the ball back to Cincinnati near midfield. That good field position allowed the Bearcats to tack on a field goal and cut the deficit to 14-10 at halftime.

The second half was much more high-scoring.

The teams traded touchdown drives late in the third quarter, making it a 21-17 advantage for Indiana. On the ensuing kickoff, UC’s Tre Tucker went 99 yards to the house to put the Bearcats back in front, 23-21, with 3:41 left in the third.

Indiana would respond with a field goal to go back ahead, 24-23, with 41 seconds remaining in the third. The Hoosiers would never lead again.

Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder found tight end Alec Pierce for a 19-yard touchdown early in the fourth to give Cincinnati the lead for good.

Indiana’s next three drives went like this: fumble at the Cincinnati 2-yard line, another Penix interception and a turnover on downs. With those miscues, Cincinnati’s lead ballooned to 38-24 and the Bearcats were able to cruise to victory.