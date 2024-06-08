No. 8 Center Grove wins golf regional title

Jun. 7—HENRYVILLE — Providence High School was the host school for the IHSAA golf regional held at Champions Pointe Golf Club in Henryville. A trip to the state finals was on the line with the top three teams and top three individuals from non-advancing teams earning a state finals appearance at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel June 11-12.

No. 8 Center Grove finished with a team total of 291 to win the regional title. The Trojans finished 10th in the state last season. No. 15 Floyd Central finished second with 305. The Highlanders return to the state after finishing 13th a year ago. The final advancing team was Madison with 313.

A pair of Chargers from North Decatur competed in the regional as individuals. Jack Koehne carded a pair of 46s for an 18-hole round of 92. Owen Eldridge finished with matching 47s for an 18-hole total of 94. This ends another solid season for the Chargers golf program.

Shelbyville was fourth, just two shots back of Madison with 315. Corydon Central finished with 315 followed by Columbus East 325, Columbus North 327, Franklin 332, Jennings County 333, New Albany 343, Roncalli 345, Scottsburg 359, Connersville 362, Centerville 365 and Union County 370.

Greenwood Christian's Noah Reed was the medalist with a (32-37) 69. Reed earned the first individual state qualifying spot. Providence's Blaine Beckort had a 71 and Shelbyville's Brock Wishmeyer carded 72 to round out the three state final individuals.

