No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 4 UConn How To Stream Watch Listen

The NCAA Tournament regionals semifinals, formerly known as the Sweet 16, start Thursday with Arkansas taking the UConn Huskies.

The Huskies are led by Adama Sanogo, Jordan Hawkins, and Tristen Newton.1 Sanogo leads the team in scoring and rebounds, averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds a contest. Hawkins is the best scoring guard on the squad, but Newton is the X-factor.

The senior guard leads the team in steals and assists. He stands at 6’5” and could be an equal counterpart to slow down Devo Madness.

The winner of this game will take on the winner of UCLA vs. Gonzaga, who plays after. Before tonight’s matchup, check out the preview and the Hogs’ history against UConn all on the Razorback Wire

Mar 22, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman during practice at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas' Key Players

Mar 18, 2023; Des Moines, IA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Walsh (13) scores against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Guard – Ricky Council: 21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists v. #1 Kansas

Guard – Devo Davis: 25 points, 8 rebounds v. #1 Kansas

Forward – Jordan Walsh – 10 points, 3 boards, 2 steals

UConn Key players

Mar 17, 2023; Albany, NY, USA; UConn Huskies forward Adama Sanogo (21) dunks against the Iona Gaels during the first half at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Forward – Adama Sanogo: 17.3 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 60% FG

Guard – Jordan Hawkins: 15.9 PPG, 3.8 APG, 1.3 APG

Guard – Tristen Newton: 10.1 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4,7 APG

