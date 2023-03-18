No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Kansas: How to stream, watch, listen

Arkansas advances! They will take on a number-one seed for the third consecutive NCAA tournament; Kansas is on the menu this time.

This will only be the 14th time Kansas and Arkansas will play each other despite the proximity between the two schools. The last time they played was in 2005, Arkansas walking away with the victory.

Before 2005, the two met in the 1991 Elite 8, Arkansas playing as the #2 seed.

The Hogs are looking to defeat their second #1 seed in three seasons. In 2022, Arkansas defeated Gonzaga in the sweet sixteen before losing in the Elite 8. In 2021 they lost to Baylor, who won the National Championship.

In another article, I pointed out how the Razorbacks need a convincing win over Illinois to gain momentum for Kansas. Well, step one is complete; make sure you stay tuned to see the Hogs complete step two: Beat Kansas.

How to watch, stream the NCAA Tournament second round: Arkansas vs. Kansas

Mar 16, 2023; Des Moines, IA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Walsh (13) knocks the ball away from Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas' Key Players

Mar 16, 2023; Des Moines, IA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) reacts after a play against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Guard – Ricky Council: 16 PPG, 1.2 SPG

Guard – Anthony Black: 12.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.1 APG, 2.0 SPG

Guard – Nick Smith Jr.: 13.5 PPG

Guard – Devo Davis: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals vs. #9 Illinois

Illinois' Key Players

Kansas’ Gradey Dick drives to the hoop during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament first round match-up between Kansas and Howard, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena, in Des Moines, Iowa.

Kk10524 Arw

Story continues

Guard – Gradey Dick: 14.3 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.5 SPG

Forward – Jalen Wilson: 20.1 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.2 APG

Guard – Kevin McCullar Jr: 10.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 2 SPG

Arkansas head coach: Eric Musselman

Mar 16, 2023; Des Moines, IA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman looks on against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth season at Arkansas: 94-40 (43-30 in SEC)

Three NCAA Tournaments at Arkansas: 2021, 2022, 2023

Two Elite Eights at Arkansas: 2021, 2022

Kansas Head Coach: Bill Self

Feb 28, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self speaks during the Senior Day after the win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

19th season at Kansas: 577-129 (784-234 overall)

19 tournament appearance at Kansas

2x NCAA Champion

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire