No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Kansas: How to stream, watch, listen
Arkansas advances! They will take on a number-one seed for the third consecutive NCAA tournament; Kansas is on the menu this time.
This will only be the 14th time Kansas and Arkansas will play each other despite the proximity between the two schools. The last time they played was in 2005, Arkansas walking away with the victory.
Before 2005, the two met in the 1991 Elite 8, Arkansas playing as the #2 seed.
The Hogs are looking to defeat their second #1 seed in three seasons. In 2022, Arkansas defeated Gonzaga in the sweet sixteen before losing in the Elite 8. In 2021 they lost to Baylor, who won the National Championship.
In another article, I pointed out how the Razorbacks need a convincing win over Illinois to gain momentum for Kansas. Well, step one is complete; make sure you stay tuned to see the Hogs complete step two: Beat Kansas.
How to watch, stream the NCAA Tournament second round: Arkansas vs. Kansas
Mar 16, 2023; Des Moines, IA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Walsh (13) knocks the ball away from Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Date: March 16, 2023
Time: 4:15 p.m. CT
Stream: NCAA Game Center
Arkansas' Key Players
Mar 16, 2023; Des Moines, IA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) reacts after a play against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
Guard – Ricky Council: 16 PPG, 1.2 SPG
Guard – Anthony Black: 12.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.1 APG, 2.0 SPG
Guard – Nick Smith Jr.: 13.5 PPG
Guard – Devo Davis: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals vs. #9 Illinois
Illinois' Key Players
Kansas’ Gradey Dick drives to the hoop during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament first round match-up between Kansas and Howard, on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Wells Fargo Arena, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Kk10524 Arw
Guard – Gradey Dick: 14.3 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.5 SPG
Forward – Jalen Wilson: 20.1 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 2.2 APG
Guard – Kevin McCullar Jr: 10.6 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 2 SPG
Arkansas head coach: Eric Musselman
Mar 16, 2023; Des Moines, IA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman looks on against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Fourth season at Arkansas: 94-40 (43-30 in SEC)
Three NCAA Tournaments at Arkansas: 2021, 2022, 2023
Two Elite Eights at Arkansas: 2021, 2022
Kansas Head Coach: Bill Self
Feb 28, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self speaks during the Senior Day after the win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
19th season at Kansas: 577-129 (784-234 overall)
19 tournament appearance at Kansas
2x NCAA Champion